Steel company adding jobs in region

HICKORY, N.C. — Steel Warehouse Co. is expanding to Hickory with a $30.5 million investment. The company is creating 58 jobs there.

The Indiana-based industrial steel processor is repurposing the former Appalachian Hardwood Flooring Inc. site at 2441 Highland Ave. NE. Steel Warehouse plans to demolish some existing structures there while renovating a main building for reuse.

Nathan Huret, economic development director for Catawba County Economic Development Corp., estimated the first piece of operations at the site would begin later this year.

