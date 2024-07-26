Steps to take when renting a car

CHARLOTTE — If you have summer travel plans that include a rental car, you want a car that’s affordable and safe.

Consumer reports surveyed rental cars and are offering suggestions on how to make your rental experience as hassle-free as possible.

Like so many people, Sean Beasley’s doing a lot of travel this summer.

“We’re going to Chicago. We’ll fly there, but then we’ll rent a car. And then we also have a wedding in Nevada,” Beasley explained.

A consumer report survey found the average rental car cost is about 86 dollars per day. That’s about 600 dollars a week, so Beasley said he looks for deals.

“Every five rentals, I am able to receive a free rental day,” Beasley elaborated.

Half of those surveyed make reservations directly through the rental company’s website.

About three out of four say they use coupons and discounts for a better deal, such as those from AAA or AARP.

Another 15% booked through a warehouse club travel portal, like Costco or Sam’s Club.

“Once you find a car that fits your budget, make the reservation. But don’t pay in full in advance. Use a site like Autoslash.com or Kayak to track your reservation and alert you if a lower price becomes available,” said Consumer Reporter Lisa Gill.

While many rental cars offer Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, just remember to unpair your phone and delete any data and addresses you may have saved before returning the car!

“I have rented multiple rental cars and have seen the other person’s phone still connected to it,” said Sean Beasley.

Another step to protect your private data is to check the permissions on your phone and only give the car ‘necessary’ access.

Also, keep in mind that most rental companies place a hold on your debit or credit card to ensure enough money is available to cover your final bill.

They won’t charge you any extra if you return the car as promised in your rental contract.

But just know that if you’re near your credit limit or have a low bank account balance, it could cause your card to be declined for other transactions.

