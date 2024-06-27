How to cool off your vehicle without wasting gas

CHARLOTTE — A common scenario for many of us these days is the inside of our cars being uncomfortable after being parked in the sun all day.

So how do you cool it down as quickly as possible without wasting gas?

Consumer report experts are offering some insight on how to cool down your vehicle fuel-efficiently.

If you have an automatic start, experts say this is not the time to use it.

“Your car’s air conditioning works much better when you’re driving because the faster the engine turns, the faster the AC compressor runs, which lets the system cool more effectively,” said Mike Quincy.

Once you’re on the road, turn on the AC and open all the windows for 10 to 20 seconds before cranking the fan.

When cold air starts flowing, roll up the front windows, but keep the back ones cracked for another 10 to 20 seconds. This will pull cold air to the back of the car.

And if you have passengers back there, turn off recirculation mode so their air doesn’t get stale and hot.

“Adjust the AC to the lowest temperature and adjust the fan speed and direction to make you comfortable. This will make the AC unit more efficient, dry out the air more, and save some fuel,” said Quincy.

One more tip: if you’re stuck in stop-and-go traffic and your car has an auto start-stop system, you may want to turn that feature off.

It does save fuel by shutting off the engine when you’re stopped, but it may also shut off the AC compressor, which you’re going to need.

Just as you should check AC filters at home, consumer reports suggest you should also check your car’s cabin air filter. A dirty filter prevents good airflow.

It’s usually simple and inexpensive to replace it yourself.

