Still waiting for your tax refund? Here’s why it’s delayed in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — You may have to wait even longer to get your tax refund if you haven’t gotten it yet.

Some taxpayers in North Carolina have reached out to Action 9 asking what’s happened with their money.

We found out there’s an issue that’s only affecting people who are waiting for physical checks, and not direct deposit.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue told Action 9 that its printing vendor had suddenly stopped work, discontinuing any printing and mail services for the agency.

The department is working on a new plan. A spokesperson told Action 9 it may have an update on the delayed tax refunds this week.

