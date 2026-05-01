CHARLOTTE — An airport contract worker faces felony charges following an investigation into high-end jewelry stolen from luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Alonys Reyes-Garcia is charged with possession of stolen property and felony larceny in connection with the thefts. Police allege the stolen David Yurman jewelry was later found for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

According to court documents, Reyes-Garcia was employed by a contractor and had access to checked baggage at the airport. The victim, after discovering the theft, located the missing Yurman jewelry being sold on a Facebook Marketplace account and alerted authorities.

Contract worker accused of stealing jewelry at Charlotte airport, selling it online

Detectives subsequently reached out to Reyes-Garcia about buying the jewelry and court documents indicate he agreed to sell the items at his home address.

Police executed a search warrant at Reyes-Garcia’s apartment, where officers found the stolen jewelry along with a firearm.

Contract worker accused of stealing jewelry at Charlotte airport, selling it online

Travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport expressed concern over the incident. Zsnai Thurman, a traveler, said the situation was unsettling for those who check bags.

“That’s terrible,” Thurman said. “My mom is definitely checking in her bags. So it’s really scary to think someone is doing that. And especially people who are working here and are not suppose to be doing that.”

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with several travelers Friday morning about the case and the precautions they take when checking their bags.

Charlotte Douglas Airport has also been contacted regarding this case and other reports of possible thefts at the facility.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News will air additional details about the case at 5 p.m.

“The Airport places a high priority on the safety and security of its customers, employees, and property across all airport premises,” airport officials said in a statement.

The suspect is not employed by Charlotte and airport officials said they have no information regarding the reported thefts, referring further inquiries to the police department.

“Passengers are encouraged to keep valuables in their carry-on luggage and to use a TSA-approved lock on checked bags for added security,” airport officials stated.

Approximately 20,000 individuals are employed across the airport and its associated businesses.

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