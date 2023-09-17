Stolen Fort Mill food truck trailer found in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A food truck trailer that was stolen from Fort Mill in August has been found in Charlotte, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the trailer was stolen around 9:30 p.m. on August 30 from Carolina Place in Fort Mill.

Officials say the suspect drove an older Ford F-250 and is believed to have a connection to a similar trailer theft that happened on August 17.

Deputies announced they found the trailer in southwest Charlotte, and it had been repainted.

(WATCH BELOW: Drivers hospitalized, passenger killed in deadly York County, S.C. crash)

Drivers hospitalized, passenger killed in deadly York County, S.C. crash

















©2023 Cox Media Group