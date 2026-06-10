Stolen vehicle alert leads to capture of two suspects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested two repeat offenders after a stolen‑vehicle alert led to a pursuit and an armed robbery.

According to police, officers received a license‑plate reader alert for a vehicle reported stolen out of Salisbury.

They found the vehicle near East Mallard Creek Church Road and North Tryon Street, but the driver sped off.

The Aviation Unit tracked the vehicle to the 8300 block of Vinoy Boulevard, where two suspects ran from the car.

One suspect was taken into custody immediately. Police say the second suspect ran to an occupied vehicle in the 7300 block of IBM Drive and demanded access at gunpoint. Officers arrested him shortly afterward.

Derrick Jewone Blackwell, 30, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony possession of marijuana

Carrying a concealed weapon

CMPD says Blackwell has an extensive criminal history and is on active federal probation.

Deante Corey Baker, 29, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Felony flee to elude

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Police say Baker also has a lengthy criminal history and was recently released after serving seven years.

CMPD said the case highlights the importance of coordination between patrol officers, specialized units, and regional partners.

The department said it remains committed to working across jurisdictions to keep the community safe.

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