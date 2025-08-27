Stray bullets strike home weeks after teen killed nearby, family living in fear

CHARLOTTE — A family in north Charlotte is living in fear after their home was struck by stray bullets early Sunday morning, marking the second shooting in the area in two weeks.

The first shooting, which occurred two weeks prior, resulted in the death of 16-year-old Tyshawn Stokes, a Chambers High School junior.

Shortly after a vigil in Stokes’ memory, the second shooting targeted the same area.

Stray bullets from the second shooting hit multiple trailers, including the home of a bedridden grandmother who narrowly escaped injury.

“Thank God we’re safe, but at the same time, this violence and crime have to stop,” said the grandson of the affected grandmother, who did not want to be named or shown on camera.

The grandmother, who is bedridden due to a stroke, was nearly hit by a bullet that traveled through the family’s trailer.

A person was grazed by a bullet during the second shooting but was able to walk home and call for help.

The grandmother’s grandson expressed his fear and concern over the ongoing violence in the neighborhood.

“That’s my biggest fear right now, that any day this can happen again, and what happens if we actually are dead,” said the grandson.

Residents of the area said they were also on edge, fearing another incident could happen at any time.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of these shootings, residents are calling for action to prevent further violence and ensure their safety.

