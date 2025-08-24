Northeast Charlotte home targeted after fatal drive-by shooting

A shooting that took place early Sunday morning is the same location of where a teenager was killed last week.

The same house was targeted following Saturday night’s vigil for the teen.

Tyshawn Stokes Chambers, 16, was shot and killed Aug. 17 in front of his home. Last night, his family gathered there to hold a vigil to remember him. Around 1 a.m., hours after the vigil ended, the family told Channel 9 the home was targeted again.

There are now fresh bullet holes in the doors, windows and siding of the house.

A man talked about how upsetting the incident is for the family.

“They came back and shot the momma’s house up again and it was sad,” the witness said. “They was all out there and everything. Didn’t nobody get hit, but I think somebody came down this way and hit a car right here. But they went after them again twice.”

Family members said the man who was shot this morning was not a relative or a friend. They said he was grazed and was able to walk home and call 911 once he got there.

The family is not certain if the same suspects are responsible for both shootings.

VIDEO: 16-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

