Student hits bus driver during fight on school bus

SALISBURY, N.C. — A bus driver was hit during a fight between students on a school bus in Rowan County, deputies say.

The bus driver tried to break up the fight that broke out between three students on bus 375 coming from Erwin Middle School around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the students jumped on the bus driver’s back. The student hit the bus driver in the nose while trying to hit another student.

None of the students had to be hospitalized, but one was hit in the face and head by the other two.

All the students were released to their parents, but they were referred to juvenile court authorities on charges of Simple Assault.

(WATCH: No charges after bus driver accused of assaulting 3rd-grader in Catawba County)

No charges after bus driver accused of assaulting 3rd-grader in Catawba County

©2024 Cox Media Group