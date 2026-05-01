Student protests lead to Lt. Gov. Evette’s withdrawal from South Carolina State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will no longer deliver the commencement keynote speech at South Carolina State University following two days of peaceful student protests.

The university president announced the decision yesterday, prompted by student opposition to Evette’s stance on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

Students at the historically Black college and university expressed that Evette’s moral positions do not align with the institution’s values.

The controversy surrounding Evette’s scheduled address and her subsequent social media comments, where she referred to the protesting students as “woke mobs,” coincides with her campaign for South Carolina governor.

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, a Republican candidate for governor of South Carolina, has received an endorsement from Governor Henry McMaster. Evette expressed her gratitude for the support.

Evette highlighted her vision for the state, emphasizing focus areas such as energy, technical colleges, and technology.

“And now I see a South Carolina where we focus on energy. We continue to focus on our amazing technical colleges. We lean in on technology. We’re doing things now where we need a business mind,” Evette said, explaining her decision to run for governor.

A top priority for Evette’s campaign is cutting taxes. She proposes eliminating the state income tax, stating, “Day one, we’ll start eliminating the state income tax. That is what people want, no matter where you go around the state. You do that by reigning in spending by leaning in on technology.”

Evette also addressed the rapid growth in counties like Lancaster and York, advocating for a state master plan to manage development.

She noted such a plan would provide comfort to residents in high-growth areas, assuring them that plans are in place for issues like roads and schools.

Education is another key focus for Evette, who supports universal school choice.

“And I’m passionate about it because I sit with Lieutenant Governors from all across the country. And ones that have universal school choice in their states, they have seen the biggest success in educational outcomes,” Evette stated.

Evette added that parents have a responsibility to guide their children’s education. She also encouraged public engagement in the election season.

“Make sure you’re voting for people who can do the job you’re trying to get them to do. And then make sure you get out and vote. Get involved in the process,” she said, calling for record-high turnouts on June 9.

Democratic candidate for governor, Representative Jermaine Johnson, will also be featured on Sunday’s Political Beat.

Voters are encouraged to participate in the primary election on June 9.

Interviews with Lt. Governor Evette and Representative Jermaine Johnson are scheduled to air this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Channel 9, and at 10:30 p.m. on TV64.

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