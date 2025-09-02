Students lead initiative for new bike racks at Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE — Students at Piedmont Middle School in Charlotte are reducing traffic congestion by biking to school, thanks to a student-led initiative to install new bike racks.

Former students Luke Sawyers and Brodie Welp proposed the idea of installing bike racks as part of a school project last spring. Their efforts led to the Charlotte Department of Transportation installing ten bike racks at the school, accommodating up to 20 bikes.

“We encouraged a lot more students to ride their bikes to school and we help cut down on traffic in front of the school during morning and afternoon pick up,” said Brodie Welp.

Dave Campbell with the Charlotte Department of Transportation emphasized the importance of making the city more accessible for children.

“If you make your city better for kids, you start solving lots of problems. You won’t solve them all, but I am happy to prioritize that with the bike program,” Campbell said.

The project involved collaboration between the students, the school principal, and the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

