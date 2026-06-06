Federal inmates may return to Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Federal inmates may once again be held in Mecklenburg County, according to a statement from Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Around 200 detainees were moved the the Uptown detention center in 2023 over a pay dispute between the county and U.S. Marshals.

McFadden says he’s had conversations with the U.S. Marshals Service about the move, calling them “positive and productive.” However, no formal contract or agreement has been established.

This comes as the county begins the process of reopening the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-North to address overcrowding issues at the central jail.

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The exact number of potential federal detainees has not been disclosed.

Channel 9 reached out to the U.S. Marshals for comment. The agency has yet to respond.

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