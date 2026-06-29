Summer safety tips: Prevent injuries and enjoy the season

CHARLOTTE — Summer is a time for swimming, bike rides, and outdoor adventures, but it’s also one of the busiest seasons for emergency rooms treating injured children. Consumer Reports and child safety experts say a few simple precautions can help families enjoy a safer summer.

For Dr. Darria Long, a board-certified emergency physician and mother of three, prevention is key. After years of treating injured children in the ER, she says many accidents could have been avoided with a little preparation and awareness.

One of the biggest summer safety concerns is water. Dr. Long recommends using multiple layers of protection whenever children are near a pool, lake, or other body of water. That starts with assigning one adult to actively watch children in the water at all times. The designated watcher should avoid distractions, including phones and other screens.

Parents should also be cautious about relying on inflatable floaties. Children who are not strong swimmers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket instead. And while many people focus on swim time, experts say some of the most dangerous moments happen when no one expects a child to be near the water. Nearly 70% of drownings involving young children occur during non-swim times, when supervision may be relaxed.

To reduce risk, Consumer Reports recommends that pools be surrounded by a fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate to help prevent unsupervised access.

Summer also means more bikes, scooters, and tricycles. Experts stress that any child riding something with wheels should wear a properly fitted helmet. Because children grow quickly, parents should check helmet fit regularly. The helmet should sit level on the head, and the straps should be snug enough to keep it securely in place.

Consumer Reports also encourages parents, grandparents, babysitters, and other caregivers to refresh their CPR and choking-response skills. Being prepared for an emergency can make a critical difference when every second counts.

Another summer hazard that often goes overlooked is open windows. Child safety experts warn that standard window screens are designed to keep bugs out—not children in. Families with young children should consider installing window guards or window stops to help prevent falls.

Dr. Long says the goal isn’t to worry about every possible danger. Instead, it’s about focusing on the biggest risks that parents can control. Taking a few preventive steps now can help families spend less time worrying and more time enjoying everything summer has to offer.

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