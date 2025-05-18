Sunday marks 2 years since deadly 5-alarm SouthPark fire

CHARLOTTE — Sunday marks two years since the deadly five-alarm fire in SouthPark.
On May 18, 2023, an apartment complex under construction caught on fire and killed two construction workers.
The accidental fire started in a spray insulation foam trailer on the ground floor.
Reuben Holmes and Demonte Sherill were trapped on the sixth floor. Both of them died.
A later investigation determined the building lacked code-required water connections, which would have helped firefighters get the fire under control.
The victims’ families have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies involved. The lawsuit is still playing out in court.
