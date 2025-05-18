Sunday marks 2 years since deadly 5-alarm SouthPark fire

CHARLOTTE — Sunday marks two years since the deadly five-alarm fire in SouthPark.

On May 18, 2023, an apartment complex under construction caught on fire and killed two construction workers.

The accidental fire started in a spray insulation foam trailer on the ground floor.

Reuben Holmes and Demonte Sherill were trapped on the sixth floor. Both of them died.

A later investigation determined the building lacked code-required water connections, which would have helped firefighters get the fire under control.

The victims’ families have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies involved. The lawsuit is still playing out in court.

SouthPark fire: 'Not a day has gone by that I haven't thought about it,' firefighters say

