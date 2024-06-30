CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in uptown Charlotte.

MEDIC says they were called to the 600 block of East 8th Street for a report of a shooting.

Once MEDIC arrived they say they took one victim with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

Their injuries were listed as life-threatening by officials.

Around the same time, Channel found a crime scene less than two miles away on North Tryon Street near Dalton Ave.

Sunday morning shooting sends one to the hospital in uptown Charlotte

Shell casings, crime scene tape, and a heavy police presence could be seen there, but MEDIC says no one was transported from that location.

We are asking CMPD if this scene was connected to the gunshot victim transported from uptown.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORY: One seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

One seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group