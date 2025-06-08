Support group for homicide victims’ families gather to stand against gun violence

MONROE, N.C. — A support group for the families of victims of violence gathered at the steps of the Union County Judicial Center to make their voices heard.

Mother Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, or MARCUS, showed up in orange in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The group called for change and a violence-free future.

Group members who had lost a loved one to gun violence brought pictures and shoes to display in the victims’ remembrance.

