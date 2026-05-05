Survey Finds Over 25% of North Carolinians Not Ready for Hurricane Season

CHARLOTTE — It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, and more than one out of four North Carolinians say they are not ready for the season, according to a AAA survey of about 400 people.
>>>LINK: WSOC’s Tracking the Tropics page
- 27% say they have not taken steps to get ready for storms.
- 62% say they only prepare if a storm is approaching their area.
Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.
Charlotte city leaders recommend that people have a severe weather kit.
The city’s emergency management suggests packing a kit with water, a weather radio, flashlights, and portable chargers.
©2026 Cox Media Group