Survey Finds Over 25% of North Carolinians Not Ready for Hurricane Season

CHARLOTTE — It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, and more than one out of four North Carolinians say they are not ready for the season, according to a AAA survey of about 400 people.

>>>LINK: WSOC’s Tracking the Tropics page

27% say they have not taken steps to get ready for storms.

62% say they only prepare if a storm is approaching their area.

Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.

Charlotte city leaders recommend that people have a severe weather kit.

The city’s emergency management suggests packing a kit with water, a weather radio, flashlights, and portable chargers.

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