Suspect arrested in Concord park shooting that killed 1 teen, injured another

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed one teen and injured another.

On Thursday evening, police responded to a parking lot at Hartsell Park off Sutherland Road for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, shortly before 5:30 p.m., they found two 16-year-old boys who had been shot. One was sent to a hospital, and the other died at the scene.

Officials said that 17-year-old Yanixan Arellanes Silva has arranged to meet with the two 16-year-olds to purchase an item they were selling on social media.

Investigators said a brawl broke out, and Silva fired a gun at the two victims.

Silva has been arrested and is being charged as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and failure to report a death.

Police say they are still asking for anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 704-920-5000.

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