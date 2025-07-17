Suspect arrested in convenience store robbery and sex assault

LENOIR, N.C. — The Lenoir Police Department charged Dylan Kyler Tolbert in connection with a robbery and sexual assault at the Run-In convenience store on Hickory Boulevard.

Tolbert, 28, was taken into custody by Lenoir Police patrol officers early Wednesday on an unrelated matter. Prior to his arrest, investigators had already identified him as a possible person of interest in the case.

Dylan Kyler Tolbert

The incident occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Monday when officers from the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Run-In convenience store located at 1136 Hickory Boulevard.

The female store clerk reported that the suspect entered the store, sexually assaulted her, and stole money from both the register and her person before fleeing in her vehicle.

VIDEO: Lenoir police search for suspect in robbery, sexual assault at convenience store

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who confirmed that no weapons were used during the incident.

A short time later, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle crashed and abandoned a short distance from the store.

Following continued investigative efforts, authorities developed probable cause to formally charge Tolbert in relation to the incident at the convenience store.

The charges against Tolbert include one count of second-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of common law robbery, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under secured bonds totaling $350,000.

Tolbert was scheduled to make his first appearance in Caldwell County District Court on Thursday.

With the charges filed, the investigation into the incident at the Run-In convenience store continues as authorities prepare for Tolbert’s upcoming court appearance.