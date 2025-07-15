Lenoir police search for suspect in robbery, sexual assault at convenience store

LENIOR, N.C. — A robbery and sexual assault occurred at the Run-In convenience store on Hickory Boulevard in Lenoir early Monday morning, police said.

An unidentified suspect fled the scene after stealing the victim’s vehicle, which was later found crashed and abandoned.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. on Monday, officers from the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Run-In convenience store located at 1136 Hickory Boulevard.

The female store clerk reported that the suspect entered the store, sexually assaulted her, and stole money from both the register and her person before fleeing in her vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who confirmed that no weapons were used during the incident.

A short time later, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle crashed and abandoned a short distance from the store.

Despite coordinated efforts by the City of Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, including the deployment of police K-9 units and aerial drones, the suspect was not located.

The City of Lenoir Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect shown in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating officer at (828) 757-4436 or reach out anonymously to Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300.

The police are actively seeking public assistance to identify the suspect in this serious incident, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in solving the case.