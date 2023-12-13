Suspect arrested in South Carolina after deadly shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting that happened last month at an apartment complex in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Police said Tyvon Dunlap was identified as a suspect in the death of 25-year-old Kadeem Cole Lamont on Nov. 16. Lamont was found dead after being shot near an apartment on Villa Court.

Authorities in South Carolina tracked Dunlap to Greenville, and he was arrested by CMPD detectives along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers.

Dunlap, 18, is being charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD said Dunlap will be transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail after an extradition is approved.

Police haven’t released additional details on what led to the shooting. Channel 9 is working on getting information from court warrants, but they haven’t been made available yet.

The case is active, police said, and detectives are still asking for tips. If you have information, you can call 704-432-TIPS.

