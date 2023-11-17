Man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. near an apartment complex on Villa Court.

At the scene, police said they found a man between two buildings with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by MEDIC.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with CMPD about whether or not people who live in the complex should be concerned for their safety.

“We’re gonna keep a heavy police presence over here throughout the morning and into the day. This area is a block away from the providence division team office, so there’s always foot patrols and officers,” said Major Jackie Bryley.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Woman survives shooting into car at McDonald’s

‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Woman survives shooting into car at McDonald’s





©2023 Cox Media Group