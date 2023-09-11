Suspect charged in 2 sex assaults, 3 attempted kidnappings, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been charged in two sex assaults and three attempted kidnappings reported across Mecklenburg County, police said Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 31-year-old Kelvin Rene Mejia Ortiz was arrested Saturday and taken to jail.

Ortiz is charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats. Police said the charges were brought in connection to cases across multiple CMPD divisions and one in Huntersville.

Investigators said all of the victims who have been identified at this point are Hispanic and are females. They said Ortiz spoke both English and Spanish to his alleged victims.

Police said they are still investigating. They said anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Ortiz, or anyone who has any information about the cases, to call police with what they know. You can call 704-336-6052 to speak to Det. Harrington in Engligh or 704-353-0560 to speak to Det. Melendez in Spanish.

You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.





