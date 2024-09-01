Suspect charged in connection to deadly shooting in east Charlotte

A suspect has been charged in connection to an east Charlotte shooting that happened in May.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 28-year-old Christian Daniel Sosa was located and arrested on Sunday.

The department says Sosa is charged in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Ramirez Fuentes.

On May 12, emergency crews were called to Kilborne Drive around 5 a.m., where they found Fuentes. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fuentes’ next of kin have been notified of the arrest.

CMPD has not released what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

