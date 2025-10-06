Suspect confesses to breaking into home daycare where woman, nephew were found dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A murder suspect confessed to breaking into a home daycare where he is accused of murdering a woman and her nephew.

Sharon Chambers and her nephew, Benny Sloan, were found dead inside a home in Kannapolis in June 2022 when a parent went to drop off a child at B&T Learning Center. The parent found the door had been shot up.

“[Sharon] was an amazing person,” family member Willie Pore said. “She was caring. She cared about people and supporting people.”

Marlon Anderson has been accused of killing Chambers and Sloan. In court on Monday, Anderson confessed to going to the home, shooting the lock on the front door, and forcing his way into the home where the murders happened.

But he said that’s where his memory stopped. His attorney told the court that he went to the home that morning but blacked out after breaking in and did not recall shooting Chambers or Sloan.

“The wounds are still there,” family member Erica Sloan said. “And bringing it to court is like reliving it all over again.“

Anderson was arrested a month after the murders. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Lexington after he fled the scene, officials said.

Family members said Anderson used an assault rifle, which was later recovered by police.

They also said Anderson was in a relationship with Chambers’ daughter, who ran the home daycare.

There are as many as 12 children who went to the daycare. However, they were not there when the shooting happened and arrived later, Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned.

Family members told Faherty that Sloan had been taking care of Chambers because she had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chambers was 61 when she passed, and Sloan, 46.

Family members also said Chambers was well known in the community and even started her own ministry to help people with substance abuse.

“Can’t replace those two people,” Pore said. “They are very important to our family and to the community, and they’ll be very, very sorely missed.”

If Anderson is convicted by the jury, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

