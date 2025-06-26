Suspect extradited to Cabarrus County to face murder charge in 2022 shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An 18-year-old suspect has been extradited to Kannapolis to face a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 26-year-old Kenon Lamonte Jones.

Police said Isiah Michael Lobban, 18, was arrested in South Carolina on unrelated charges in 2022 where he served a prison sentence. He was extradicted back to North Carolina this week.

Isiah Michael Lobban

On June 22, 2022, Kannapolis Police responded to 601 South Cannon Boulevard where Jones was found shot to death.

Investigators quickly identified Lobban as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Before Lobban could be arrested in 2022 in Kannapolis, he was detained in South Carolina on unrelated charges.

After completing his sentence for those charges on Wednesday, Lobban was extradited back to Kannapolis.

He was served with the outstanding warrants and transported to the Cabarrus County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

VIDEO: Kannapolis police searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting