Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, Catawba County investigators say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County deputies are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Elite Conover Complex on Farrington Street near Conover.

SWAT team members were trying to arrest a man who was out on bond for a murder charge, investigators said.

Officers shot and killed the suspect after he rammed cars and headed toward deputies.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

