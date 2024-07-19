Woman arrested, charged with murder for death of 9-month-old daughter

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of her 9-month-old daughter in Catawba County.

Megan Stack Sattizahn, 39, is in the Catawba County jail with no bond. She’s accused of killing her daughter, Samantha Sattizahn, on July 12.

Authorities were called around 5 a.m. that day for a suspicious person on Section House Road. They found Sattizahn, who seemed to be disoriented. They followed her to a nearby home along Tanglewood Drive and found the baby girl’s body inside.

Deputies said Sattizahn was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. They announced her arrest on Friday, seven days after they were called to the home.

Sattizahn is scheduled for a first court appearance on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

