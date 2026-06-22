Suspect in north Charlotte officer-involved shooting was on parole for prior charge

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 learned that the suspect in an officer-involved shooting and standoff Saturday in north Charlotte has a long criminal history, and he had just been released from jail for allegedly stealing someone’s car.

Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz spoke to one of Jarod Starks’ previous alleged victims on Monday, and they said they’re furious that Starks wasn’t in jail.

Police said Starks was shooting at random cars with people inside along N. Tryon Street on Saturday, and he allegedly pointed his gun at an officer Saturday afternoon.

Thankfully, he didn’t hit anyone in the shooting, but he is well-known to police.

Jarod Starks

“He belongs behind bars,” one victim told Sáenz.

That victim didn’t want to share his name, but said Starks stole his car last month off Morton Street in west Charlotte. Police arrested Starks the next day.

“I expected him, obviously, to be in jail,” the victim said.

But last Tuesday, four days before police say Starks led a standoff with officers, jail records show he was released from custody.

That’s because that stolen car case was voluntarily dismissed to the grand jury. Sáenz learned that could be temporary, though, and the charges could come back at some point.

“It was frankly terrifying to think that somebody who has this rap sheet, who is clearly dangerous, can just be released with no regard for public safety,” the victim said.

Still, it was infuriating for him, and he says more should be done to prevent things like this.

“The only thing I can hope for is that he stays behind bars this time,” he said.

Starks has a long criminal history. He served prison time for armed robbery, and he was out on parole when the shooting happened on Saturday.

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