Suspect now in custody after woman, 9-year-old son kidnapped in SC

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who has been on the run from Chesterfield County deputies for weeks is now in their custody.

In June, deputies said Amy Perez was accused of kidnapping her ex-husband’s girlfriend and that woman’s 9-year-old son. Authorities said she allegedly stabbed the woman and kept her and the boy locked up in an abandoned house until detectives were able to find and rescue them.

Deputies found both the mom and her son after about eight hours, investigators said.

Police were searching for Perez but she ran to Mississippi, where she was picked up on a fugitive warrant.

Amy Perez A woman who has been on the run from Chesterfield County deputies for weeks is now in their custody. In June, deputies said Amy Perez was accused of kidnapping her ex-husband’s girlfriend and that woman’s 9-year-old son. Authorities said she allegedly stabbed the woman and kept her and the boy locked up in an abandoned house until detectives were able to find and rescue them.

U.S. Marshals brought her back Tuesday night to Chesterfield County.

So far, Perez’s court appearance hasn’t been set yet.

Channel 9 Reporter Tina Terry learned from deputies that the motive behind the case was jealousy.

(WATCH BELOW: Chesterfield County inmate captured after escaping through open door)

Chesterfield County inmate captured after escaping through open door

©2024 Cox Media Group