Suspects on the loose after high-speed chase on I-85

BELMONT, N.C. — Police in Belmont say two people are on the loose after a high-speed chase that started early Thursday morning.

According to the Belmont Police Department, officers were called to the Hampton Inn on Cecilia Alexander Drive for a report about two men approaching cars in the parking lot. Officers found that two vehicles had been broken into.

The department says a police officer found the suspects in a truck and tried to approach them just before 3 a.m., but the driver drove out of the parking lot and left. The officer tried to catch up and pull them over, but they fled.

Then at 4 a.m., police got information that the suspects were speeding and going south on Interstate 85. Officers caught up with their vehicle before it stopped just past the Hickory Grove Road bridge, but the two people got out and ran into the woods. Police said the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.

Police said a K-9 unit tried tracking the suspects but they weren’t found.

Descriptions of the suspects weren’t given.

