VIDEO: Suspects steal over $12K from north Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for two people who went into a store off N. Tryon Street and stole more than $12,000 Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the El Tigre #2 Mini Super, according to a police report.

Channel 9 got surveillance video from the store, which appears to show two masked men walk past store employees during the robbery. See the video at the top of this page.

The police report says the two suspects stole $12,250 in a black handbag.

If you have information about the suspects, you can report an anonymous tip to Charlotte Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

