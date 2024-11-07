Suspects wanted in robbery at arcade in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at an arcade on Tuesday.

Just after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to South Main Street after a panic alarm was set off at the Lucky Charm Skills Arcade.

At the scene, deputies were told two employees were approached in the parking lot by three or four males as they were leaving for the evening. The males were dressed in all black with hoodies and masks covering their faces.

The employees said they were forced back into the arcade at gunpoint and told to lie on the floor. The suspects then demanded that the ATM machine be opened, but the employees said they did not have a key to open it.

The suspects eventually left after making the employees stay in the bathroom, according to police.

The employees told police the suspects took cash and personal belongings from them, which included a handgun.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Sgt. Thomason at 704-216-8683 or Detective Lutz at 704-216-8739.

