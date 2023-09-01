Victim’s family holds on to hope 1 year after deadly arcade robbery in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Family members of a man fatally shot while working as a security guard are hoping for an arrest in the case.

On Sep. 1, 2022, 56-year-old William Eugene Mclane was working at Fish Arcade and Games when two men tried to enter the business.

Mclane was then shot twice near the front door when the suspects took cash and ran off, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with Mclane’s daughters about their father at one of their homes in Conover.

“He was a person you can go to, a person you can laugh and talk with. And you know, we were his pride and joy, me and my sister,” Mclane’s daughter Ke’esha said.

She said she has a memorial in her living room where, even now, she keeps a candle burning in his memory.

Police said the arcade was the only business targeted in the robbery attempt.

While there were surveillance photos of the suspects, no one has been arrested in connection with Mclane’s murder.

