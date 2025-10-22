‘Suspicious package’ temporarily blocks section of Charlotte light rail

CHARLOTTE — Trains are avoiding a section of the Blue Line in north Charlotte due to a report of a suspicious package, officials said Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said around 10:20 a.m. that officers were investigating a report of a suspicious package at McCullough Station, which is off N. Tryon Street near University City. The package was removed minutes later.

CATS said “all northbound trains are turning back at Old Concord Station.”

CATS said to expect temporary delays after the investigation.

Nobody has been reported hurt.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

