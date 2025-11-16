Swarm of police responds after shooting reported near Charlotte nightclub

CHARLOTTE — A swarm of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers was spotted overnight outside of a nightclub on S. Summit Avenue after a reported shooting.

Channel 9 obtained video early Sunday of officers outside of Superstarz, which is an event venue just off W. Morehead Street.

MEDIC says two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in that area. There’s no word yet on their condition.

We also saw a crash a few blocks away on Summit Avenue. We’re asking CMPD about what led to the violence and response, and if the two scenes are connected.

According to Superstarz’s social media accounts, rapper Monaleo was scheduled to perform at the club on Saturday night.

We’re working on getting more details on the shooting. Check back for updates.

