Swift water rescue teams ready for possible flooding in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. — The emergency operations team in Burke County met with fire departments on Friday ahead of the possibility of heavy rain on Monday.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reported from Morganton where swift water rescue teams prepared.

This comes as some residents are moving back into their homes after the devastation from Helene one year ago.

At the Oak Hill Fire Department, firefighters checked their swift water rescue gear and boats. They’ve also ensured their chainsaws are ready in case there is any tree damage.

Faherty was at the Burke County 911 center as the county manager and the head of Burke Emergency Services spoke with fire departments across the county about the storm in the Atlantic.

The concern is that it could make landfall in the Carolinas and bring heavy rain inland, including in the Foothills and the mountains.

Faherty was told the fire departments across the county will be getting updates throughout the weekend including another one later Friday.

