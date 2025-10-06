Swim Across America event returns to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of swimmers took the plunge for a good cause.

The ninth annual “Swim Across America” event returned today.

The video above shows the YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie. Every year the event raises money to support the Levine Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital.

More than $250,000 were raised this year.

“It’s about hope for our patients. It’s about faith, just keep moving towards a cure, and it’s about love,” said Patty Waldron, an event director and participant. “This is our love for our doctors, our patients, our warriors and our survivors.”

Swim Across America’s headquarters are in the Queen City. Since 1987, it has raised over $100 million for cancer research.

