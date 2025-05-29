Swimmer bitten by shark at North Carolina beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Fire officials say they responded to reports of a potential shark bite Wednesday off the North Carolina coast.

The Sunset Beach Fire Department said a swimmer was bitten on the leg near the pier at 31st Street.

The victim recalled the harrowing event in the water.

“Standing up, I felt something bite down on my calf-shin region, just bite down on my leg, and it let go pretty quickly thereafter,” said Sean Barton.

Barton was visiting from New Mexico, according to our ABC partners. He received 11 stitches after being bitten, but he’s expected to be OK.

The fire department is warning visitors to be cautious. “Marine life, including sharks, are natural inhabitants of these waters, and it’s crucial to take precautions to minimize potential risks,” SBFD said in a statement.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which keeps track of shark attacks worldwide, there was only one unprovoked shark attack in North Carolina in 2024. There were two in South Carolina in 2024.

(VIDEO: Research group tags ‘largest ever’ white shark off East Coast)

Research group tags ‘largest ever’ white shark off East Coast

©2025 Cox Media Group