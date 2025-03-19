Fishermen catch, release great white shark off NC coast

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — Fishermen Luke Beard and Jason Rosenfeld caught and released a shark Tuesday off the coast of Cape Hatteras on Tuesday.

“The biggest priority is keeping the fish safe and get a good release on all fish that we catch,” Beard said. “I was about in tears after we released that fish, because it’s emotional, yeah, that you never know if you’re ever going to be able to do that in your lifetime.”

The fishermen adhered to state law by releasing the shark without removing it from the water, ensuring the animal’s safety and compliance with regulations.

“We are extremely passionate about these animals,” Rosenfield said.

According to the fishermen, the shark was estimated to be between 12 and 13 feet long and weighed more than a thousand pounds.

However, these estimates have not been independently verified.

Fishermen catch, release great white shark off Cape Hatteras

The encounter highlights the importance of following state laws designed to protect marine life, as demonstrated by Beard and Rosenfeld’s responsible actions.

