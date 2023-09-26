‘Talladega Nights’ paint schemes makes comeback in NASCAR Cup Series

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The paint schemes from the 2006 movie “Talladega Nights,” which includes brands Wonder Bread and Old Spice, will return to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“‘Talladega Nights’ is one movie that most people have seen and laughed with, and these really cool paint schemes will bring back those memories,” said Ryan Preece, NASCAR driver “Getting to have my teammate, Chase Briscoe, in the Old Spice car makes it all come together. The movie remains relevant after all these years, and there’s no better track than Talladega to work with your teammates. We’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend and I hope we get the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang in victory lane.”

The pain schemes will be recreated for the 2.66-mile oval where Stewart-Haas Racing will field two Ford Mustangs in Wonder Bread and Old Spice liveries.

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 41 Wonder Bread Mustang while Chase Briscoe pilots the No. 14 Old Spice Mustang.

