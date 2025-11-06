Tariffs drive up drug prices, local families feel the pinch

MORGANTON, N.C. — Prescription drug prices are on the rise and impacting local families in the Carolinas.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke to a couple who says they may have to cut back on their prescriptions if things don’t change.

They’re worried they’ll have to take even more drastic measures moving forward as tariffs send drug prices through the roof.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 to learn more about the efforts to keep prices down, what local pharmaceutical companies are saying about tariffs, and ways to save money — no matter where you get your medications.

VIDEO: Controlling your Costs: Saving money on prescriptions

Controlling your Costs: Saving money on prescriptions

©2025 Cox Media Group