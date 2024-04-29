Tax bills for metro Charlotte homeowners are spiking. The worst may lie ahead.

CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in metro Charlotte faced surging property taxes in 2023 and analysts say the trend could gain steam in the years to come.

The gains aren’t solely due to the surge in home prices. The struggles of the commercial real estate market, especially for office properties, is also expected to contribute to an increasing property tax burden for homeowners.

In the Charlotte metro, property taxes jumped by nearly 32% in 2023 rising from $2,417 in 2022 to $3,179 in 2023, according to a Business Journals analysis of data from Attom Data Solutions LLC.

Charlotte had the second-highest increase in property taxes between the year span of nearly 100 U.S. metros included in the analysis.

Read the full story here.









