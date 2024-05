CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An 11-year-old boy died Monday night after an incident involving an ATV, the Chester County sheriff stated in a Facebook post.

It happened at about 8:50 p.m. on West End Road.

The sheriff’s office, county coroner and SLED responded to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group