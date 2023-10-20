Taylor Swift-themed Halloween decorations in Plaza Midwood take ‘dead to me’ to a new level

CHARLOTTE — What do you get when you combine international pop icon Taylor Swift and Halloween?

A graveyard of all her ex-boyfriends.

One Charlotte household chose to honor Swift in a spooky way, dressing up skeletons to look like Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, who she’s been seen out with recently.

Swifties can take a drive down Club Road in Plaza Midwood for a trip down Swift’s memory lane.

Gravestones line the lawn, labeled with names of her ex-boyfriends like Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhall, and most recently, Joe Alwyn.

Some references are more niche than others, like the friendship bracelet Kelce’s skeleton is holding, or the red scarf on Jake Gyllenhaal’s tombstone.

