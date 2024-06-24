Teen bitten by shark at North Carolina beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — A shark bit a 14-year-old boy visiting North Topsail Beach on Sunday, ABC affiliate WWAY reported.

The boy who is from West Virginia is recovering at Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital.

He was swimming in waist-deep water near Beach Access 4 at about 12:30 pm.

The boy said a friend who was in the water with him ran back to shore, which was when the shark suddenly bit him twice on his leg and ankle.

He was rushed out of the water where bystanders applied pressure to his wounds using beach towels.

North Topsail Police Chief William Younginer said police and EMS were already nearby responding to another call.

“So, people started waving down the policeman, who ran out and they told EMS to come on out,” Younginer said. “So you had about a 2-minute response out to him, which was great. Bystanders were already putting a towel on there and applying pressure, which is what you should do.”

