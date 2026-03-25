Teen charged for dangerous e-moto stunts in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County teen is facing charges for riding recklessly on an e-moto, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they towed the bike after they caught three teens popping wheelies on Providence Road.

When the young riders saw the blue lights, officials say they sped off toward a field behind a school where children were playing. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to tow e-moto bikes if riders are using them on public roads and other places they don’t belong.

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