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Teen charged for dangerous e-moto stunts in Union County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Union County E-Moto Seizure
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County teen is facing charges for riding recklessly on an e-moto, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they towed the bike after they caught three teens popping wheelies on Providence Road.

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When the young riders saw the blue lights, officials say they sped off toward a field behind a school where children were playing. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to tow e-moto bikes if riders are using them on public roads and other places they don’t belong.

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