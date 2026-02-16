Town of Waxhaw updates bike, e-bike rules to improve safety

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners adopted a new ordinance on Tuesday to update safety regulations for bicycles, e-bikes and other motorized devices.

A new ordinance establishes clear standards for operating these devices on town streets, sidewalks, parks and greenways, officials said. The aim is to protect accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act while addressing the increasing use of motorized recreational devices.

Operators on public streets must follow all traffic laws applicable to motor vehicles. The ordinance requires riders to stay as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable and prohibits riding more than two abreast, except on designated bicycle paths or lanes.

While traditional bicycles and non-motorized devices are permitted unless posted otherwise, electric bicycles and motorized scooters are no longer allowed on sidewalks under the new ordinance. Operators who are permitted on sidewalks must yield to pedestrians, provide an audible signal before passing and travel at a speed not exceeding 10 mph.

On town greenways and in parks, the maximum speed limit is set at 15 mph. Bicyclists are required to ride single file and stay to the right, while walkers and runners maintain the right-of-way, according to officials.

Safety requirements also include a mandate for all operators under age 16 to wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet, officials said. This rule applies when riding on public streets, sidewalks, parks or other town property. For night riding on streets, devices must have a white front light and a red rear light or reflector, both visible from at least 300 feet.

“As the use of e-bikes and motorized devices has grown, we’ve seen increased safety concerns on sidewalks and shared-use paths,” Police Chief Dexter Wilson said. “This ordinance provides clear expectations for where devices can operate and allows officers to address unsafe behavior when necessary. Our goal is safer shared spaces for everyone.”

Violations of the ordinance can result in a civil penalty of up to $50 per occurrence, officials said. Law enforcement officers also have the authority to impound a regulated device until penalties are satisfied or corrective action is taken.

The town will conduct a 30-day public education campaign to inform residents of the updated rules. Residents were encouraged to visit waxhaw.com/bikerules to review the requirements.

