FORECAST: Rain likely Saturday morning before drying out for weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have made it through a soggy week in the Carolinas.

While the worst of the rain is gone, some isolated showers will be possible this evening.

We could also see rain again Saturday morning before we finally dry out for the rest of the weekend.

Very little to no flooding is expected from this final push of moisture.

Highs this weekend are expected to be comfortable in the middle to upper 80s.

Next week features a return to typical late July heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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