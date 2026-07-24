Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain likely Saturday morning before drying out for weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have made it through a soggy week in the Carolinas.
  • While the worst of the rain is gone, some isolated showers will be possible this evening.
  • We could also see rain again Saturday morning before we finally dry out for the rest of the weekend.
  • Very little to no flooding is expected from this final push of moisture.
  • Highs this weekend are expected to be comfortable in the middle to upper 80s.
  • Next week features a return to typical late July heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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